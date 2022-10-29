Netflix new watch K-dramas releases in November 2022

Netflix brings an interesting and exciting K-Drama featuring everything, and they increase their fanbase day by day,
Netflix now has a list of action movies available, ranging from modern to classic movies.
The Fabulous is an upcoming South Korean streaming series, It is slated to release on November 4, 2022, on Netflix.
It revolves around the four friends who have devoted their personal lives to relationships while struggling in a dynamic and competitive environment.
Somebody is an upcoming South Korean psychological thriller series directed by Jung Ji Woo, and the story movie is based on the American thriller American Psycho.
It's confirmed that the first season of Somebody is coming to Netflix on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
The series revolves around a young girl, a developer of a social dating app, named Somebody and a murder took place from the social dating app.
Under The Queen's Umbrella is an upcoming South Korean is about Historical, Political, and Comedy television series directed by Kim Hyung Shik. It is scheduled for release on tvN on 15 Oct 2022. It will also be available for streaming on Netflix.
The Queen’s Umbrella, a historical drama starring Kim Hye Soo, is a highly anticipated k-drama series for fans.
The Korean series follows a short-tempered yet charming queen who deals with her troublemaking sons and withstands trials to make them into a proper crown prince.
