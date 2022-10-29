'Vision Quest': WandaVision spin-off reportedly in the works for Disney+

Marvel Studios is working on the second spinoff series for WandaVision, focusing on Vision for Disney+, as per Giant Freakin Robot.

Titled Vision Quest, the show's plot revolves around Vision, played by Paul Bettany, trying to regain his memory and humanity.

The report further adds that the series is centered on Vision. However, Wanda Maximimaff (Elizabeth Olsen) is also expected to appear.

The show is headed by writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer, who also happens to produce the other WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: House of Harkness, headlined by Kathryn Hahn.

As Tony Stark's A.I assistant, the British actor made his foray into Marvel Cinematic Universe.I assistant, J.A.R.V.I.S in 2008's Iron Man. While the 51-year-old continued to lend his voice in Iron Man 2, The Avengers, and Iron Man 3. But in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Bettany donned the role of Vision.