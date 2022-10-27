Billie Eilish, beau Jesse Rutherford engage in sweet PDA after date night in LA

Billie Eilish and her new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford engaged in sweet PDA following a dinner date at Nic's Restaurant in Los Angeles.

The lovebirds radiated happiness as they were captured crossing the street during their latest outing.

The Lovely hit-maker donned a black minidress paired with black knee-high stockings along with a stylish pink upper.

The singer was photographed looking at her man with a loving gaze while he hugged her from behind in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





Rutherford sported red pants and blue shirt for his romantic dinner with Eilish and completed his look with black loafers.

Eilish and Rutherford sparked romance rumours after the duo was seen holding hands at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

They later confirmed the speculations when they were spotted packed on PDA at Studio City restaurant La Mirch in Los Angeles earlier this week.