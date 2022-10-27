Coldplay drops audio preview of BTS' Jin upcoming collab 'The Astronaut'

British rock band Coldplay has dropped the exclusive audio preview of their upcoming collaboration song with BTS member Jin.
Coldplay took their Twitter to reveal the preview audio of their upcoming album The Astronaut.
Recently, BTS official label Big Hit Music confirmed that the upcoming solo single The Astronaut was co-written by Jin and Coldplay.
The official label also announced that BTS’ Jin will be performing with British rock band Coldplay of his upcoming solo single The Astronaut on their world tour.
Big Hit Music revealed the details of Jin's upcoming solo single The Astronaut by dropping a teaser poster to their Twitter account on October 19.
The highly anticipated forthcoming music video The Astronaut is all to release on October 28, 2022.
