Fact-check: Did UK’s new PM Rishi Sunak give young Virat Kohli an award?

Young Virat Kohli can be seen receiving an award. — Twitter/@azharflicks

Images shared on social media purport to link United Kingdom’s newly elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Indian batter Virat Kohli.



The claim is false.

Hyderabad Cricket Association President Mohammed Azharuddin shared the picture reportedly being circulated on social media platforms clarifying that the person standing with the young Kohli wasn’t Sunak.

He revealed that the actual stars in the picture were Kohli and former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra.

Sunak, a British politician of Indian descent, was elected unopposed as the new leader of Britain's Conservative Party.

With this, he became United Kingdom's new Prime Minister following incumbent Liz Truss's resignation. Sunak's appointment to the top post delighted Indians, and they posted congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile, many thought that Sunak, 42, resembles former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra and posted their pictures side-by-side as proof.