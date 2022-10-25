Drake steps outside in style as he celebrates his 36th birthday with pals

Drake was all smiles as he celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday, with a star-studded bash at Sexy Fish in Miami.



The God’s Plan song-maker clad in a lilac suit, with a pale purple silk shirt underneath that boasted diamond encrusted collar and cuffs.



The Canadian hip-hop artist added a pair of shiny brown shoes and a diamond necklace with a matching earring.

He was joined at the glitzy party by a whole host of reality stars and fellow musicians to dance the night away.



The guests included Love Island stars Genny Shawcross and Emily Salch each putting on busty displays in cleavage-baring garments.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Chaney Jones put on a sizzling display in a plunging black jumpsuit.

Her latex outfit clung to her sensational curves and she paired it with strappy black heels and a sparkly handbag.



The 36-year-old hasn't posted anything of his birthday bash on social media but did share an adorable video of his son singing "Happy Birthday" to him with his baby's mother, Sophie Brussaux.





