Katy Perry on attending baby classes: 'You look so much like Katy’

Global pop star Katy Perry is sharing quite interesting happenings that take place during baby classes with her daughter.
The Roar crooner, 38, who shares Daisy Dove, two, with her fiance Orlando Bloom, explained that other mothers in the group say she 'looks just like Katy Perry.'
Speaking to The Cut on Monday, the Firework singer revealed that she frequently gets recognised but is usually 'long gone' by the time people realise.
Katy explained: 'We do a lot of mommy-and-me classes. This morning, I was with her at a ballet class, and this woman goes, "Oh my god, you look so much like Katy Perry."
'And I was like, "Hi, nice to meet you. I care about my kid and take her to classes", I’ve become a member at all the museums - we go to the zoo, the Natural History Museum, the kids' museum. That’s my new club.
'People do recognize me, but by the time they’re like, “Is that …? Was that …?” I’m already gone.
Meghan Markle talked about the documentary during her conversation with 'Variety'
King Charles son Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in April 2011 and the couple share three children...
Earlier, James Corden was offered free food for a decade for apologising to Balthazar staff by the owner
Taylor Swift sparks backlash over her hotly released song 'Anti Hero'
Queen Consort Camilla was widely 'vilified as a marriage wrecker' following 'The Crown' season 4
Kate Middleton outshined Queen Consort and Meghan Markle