Netflix upcoming horror mystery series '1899' trailer is out now: Release date, cast list

Netflix has released the trailer of upcoming series 1899, a project of popular time-travel drama-series Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje.
The eighth episodes based series is set to premiere on the streaming giant on November 17, 2022.
The upcoming horror mystery series is the next project from Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese.
Baran and Jantje are bringing horror mystery to the high seas with the latest project 1899.
The upcoming series is about a mysterious incident happening with immigrant ship going from Europe to New York.
The ship is full of passengers all belong from different backgrounds and excited about their future but the journey takes an unexpected turn when they find a second migrant ship in the sea that has been missing for months.
