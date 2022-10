Netflix upcoming releases from October 24th-30th: full list inside

Netflix has the best shows to watch in the last week of October based on different genres. The streaming juggernaut has almost 26 Netflix original shows, movies and series which are hitting the giant this week.

Here’s everything scheduled to release on Netflix between October 24th and October 30th, 2022.

Full list of new releases coming to Netflix this week

Coming to Netflix on October 24th

Little Angel

Mr. Midnight: Beware The Monsters (Season 1)

The Chalk Line (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on October 25th

Barbie Epic Road Trip (2022) Netflix Original Special

Blade of the 47 Ronin (2022)

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (2022) Netflix Original Special

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on October 26th

Captains (Season 1)

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Hellhole (2022) Netflix Original Film

Robbing Mussolini (2022) Netflix Orignal Film

The Good Nurse (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Beyond the Universe (2022) Netflix Original Film

Cemara’s Family 2

Cici (2022) Netflix Original Film

Dubai Bling (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Daniel Spellbound (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Earthstorm (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Family Reunion (Part 5) Netflix Original Series

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Romantic Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on October 28th

All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues (2022) Netflix Original Film

Big Mouth (Season 6) Netflix Original Series

Drink Masters (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

I AM A STALKER (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

If Only (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

My Encounter with Evil (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary

My Mom is a Minister

Shamwari Untamed

Shards of Her (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Wendell & Wild (2022) Netflix Original Film

Wild is the Wind (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on October 29th

Deadwind (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

Route 10

Coming to Netflix on October 30th