Azam Swati files plea in SC against FIA arrest

PTI leader Azam Swati outside court. — Screengrab

Senior PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati on Monday filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for arresting him over his "controversial tweets".



The FIA took Swati into custody from his home in Islamabad on October 13. The agency's cybercrime wing registered a case against Swati over the "controversial" tweets.

However, the politician acquired bail from a trial court in Islamabad after spending days in police and judicial custody.

In the plea, the politician said that he has been a senator from 2003 to date, except for a short period. He complained that the sanctity of his house was violated.

"I was tortured in front of my granddaughters and my face was covered with a cloth in the car [FIA officials took him in]," Swati stated.

He said that Islam prohibits suicide which is why "I am alive but practically I'm dead".

Swati maintained that he will file a separate plea seeking suo motu action tomorrow.