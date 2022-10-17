Azam Swati sent to jail on judicial remand

PTI leader Azam Khan Swati. —Screebgrab

ISLAMABAD: A court sent PTI leader Azam Swati, arrested in a case of controversial tweets against state institutions, to jail on judicial remand on Monday.

Swati was presented before the court on completion of a one-day physical remand. Senior civil judge Muhammad Shabbir heard the case.

A three-day physical remand of Swati was requested by the prosecutor. However, the request was turned down and the court send Swati to jail on a three-day judicial remand.

During the hearing on Monday, Swati’s lawyer Babar Awan told the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was praying for the recovery of the tweet sent by Swati. He also claimed before the court that the senator had an injury on one of his fingers and had a fracture as well.

A day earlier, a local court had further extended the physical remand of the PTI leader for a day in the controversial tweets case registered against him.

The senator was presented before a district and sessions court after the completion of his one-day physical remand. The court had extended Swati’s physical remand for interrogation for a day over FIA officials’ request on Saturday.

Swati was taken into custody by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing (CCW) from his home in Islamabad on October 13, after which he was presented before senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti’s court in the federal capital which approved a two-day remand. The agency’s cybercrime wing had registered a case against Swati later over the controversial tweets.