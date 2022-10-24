Johnny Depp would ‘turn physically violent’ with Amber Heard behind closed doors

Johnny Depp is currently being put on blast for having ‘injured’ Amber Heard and ‘acted violently’ during their marriage.
These revelations have been brought forward in a series of court documents obtained by Depp’s global fanbase.
For those unversed, this particular testimony against Depp, by Amber Heard’s nurse Lisa Beane.
She allegedly told these revelations to Depp’s private doctor, a Mr Kipper, and the entire deposition has been deemed ‘confidential’ by Depp and thus was not shown in court during the trial.
At the time the nurse claimed, “He was in a rage” when it occurred, “throwing things. That’s all I know.”
However, once she was asked, “Tell me everything you recall about the conversation you had, that you just mentioned with Monroe Tinker (nurse).”
Ms Beane simply responded by saying, “Mr Depp injurued his wife, physically injured his wife.”
Before concluding she even admitted that Ms Tinker was aware because “Dr Kipper told us, and we were discussing it.”
