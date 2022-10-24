 
'Ms Marvel' director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct secret ‘Star Wars’ film

'Ms Marvel’ director Shareen Obaid-Chinoy is set as director for ‘Star Wars’ movie by Lindelof and Lucasfilm

By Web Desk
October 24, 2022
Ms Marvel's director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is all set to  team up with Damon Lindelof for the new Star Wars film.

According to Deadline, the Pakistani-Canadian Journalist and filmmaker, known for her work internationally will be the director on the next Star Wars movie.

Lindelof  is co-writing the script for the project but, who is he writing with, is still a mystery. The  production work on the film will reportedly be starting  once the  script writing part gets done.

The storyline and release date for the upcoming mystery project is a guarded secret as of now. This film is expected to have the most momentum among all the projects that are currently in development at the studio. 

For the unversed, Sharmeen Obaid is the highly anticipated director who recently bagged tremendous success for directing several episodes of Ms. Marvel for Marvel Studios. 

Sharmeen, 43, is best known for directing her Oscar-winning documentary shorts Saving Face and A Girl in the River, The Price of Forgiveness.