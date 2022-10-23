Pak vs Ind: Iftikhar Ahmed becomes first Pakistani batter to score most T20 sixes in Australia

Pakistani batter Iftekhar Ahmed. — PCB

Pakistani batter Iftikhar Ahmed on Sunday became the first Pakistani to four sixes in a T20 match in Australia, as he hit a splendid 50 off 34 balls in the high-octane match against India in the T20 World Cup.



Iftikhar bolstered Pakistan's hopes with a half century after the openers were dismissed early in the innings.

This was the batter's first half-century in three years as he hit the last in 2019, which was also in Australia.