Sunday October 23, 2022
Pak vs Ind: Iftikhar Ahmed becomes first Pakistani batter to score most T20 sixes in Australia

Iftikhar Ahmed bolstered Pakistan's hopes after getting 50 off 34 balls following early dismissal of openers

By Web Desk
October 23, 2022
Pakistani batter Iftekhar Ahmed. — PCB
Pakistani batter Iftikhar Ahmed on Sunday became the first Pakistani to four sixes in a T20 match in Australia, as he hit a splendid 50 off 34 balls in the high-octane match against India in the T20 World Cup.

Iftikhar bolstered Pakistan's hopes with a half century after the openers were dismissed early in the innings.

This was the batter's first half-century in three years as he hit the last in 2019, which was also in Australia. 