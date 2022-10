Netflix releases trailer for upcoming film 'All Quiet on the Western Front' with release date

File Footage

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming film All Quiet on the Western Front which is slated to release on October 28, 2022.



The upcoming Edward Berger directed film is based on the book of the same title written by Novelist Erich Maria Remarque.

The Erich novel was published in 1929 and faced a ban across Europe for highlighting the anti-war message.

Cast:

Daniel Brühl

Albrecht Schuch

Felix Kammerer

Moritz Klaus

Aaron Hilmer

Edin Hasanovic

Devid Striesow

Sebastian Hülk

The epic anti-war film tells the story of a young German soldier Paul Baumer on the Western Front of World War I.

All Quiet on the Western Front portrays the danger of Blind patriotism and the effect of war on soldiers’ life and fears as they fight for their lives.