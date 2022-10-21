PM Shahbaz assigns Fahd Hussain additional responsibility as his spokesperson

Journalist Fahd Hussain. — substack.com

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division Friday handed Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Fahd Hussain the additional responsibility of the premier's spokesperson.



The Cabinet Division issued the notification following Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's approval.

“In continuation of Cabinet Division’s earlier notification of even number dated 14-05-2022, the prime minister has been pleased to assign additional responsibility of ‘spokesperson to the prime minister’ to Syed Fahd Hussain, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Policy and Strategic Communication, with immediate effect,” the notification read.



Senior journalist and columnist Hussain was appointed as special assistant to PM Shehbaz in May.

Hussain was a prominent journalist, who previously worked with several local publications, including The News, The Express Tribune, and Daily Dawn.