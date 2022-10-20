Kim Kardashian 'sick to the stomach' as Kanye West reunites with her ex Ray J

File footage

Kim Kardashian has been left confused to witness Kanye West and Ray J’s newfound friendship amid controversies.

The Kardashians star, 41, was reportedly left ‘sick to the stomach’ after the rapper, 45, was spotted hanging out with Kim's ex-boyfriend Ray J, 41, at a recent event.

Ye and Ray J reportedly attended The Greatest Lie Ever Sold premiere together last week and stood side by side on the red carpet following the infamous 2007 sex tape controversy.

A source close to the SKIMS founder told Hollywood Life she doesn't understand Ye’s "end game" and said, "she thinks he’s being disrespectful and wishes he would move on already.”

"Kim doesn’t understand why he would want to pursue this drama so much when he claims how much he hates it,” adding that the reality TV star has insisted on being “focused on the things in her life that matter to her."

The sources further claimed that "Kim is sick to her stomach over everything that’s going on with Kanye right now but she’s got to keep a smile on her face and act like she’s fine because the last thing she wants is for her kids to be upset by any of this."

It comes following Ye’s controversial anti-semitic comments he made during an interview, due to which, he was suspended from Twitter as well.