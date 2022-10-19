Sarah Inam murder case: Accused Shahnawaz’s mother taken into custody

ISLAMABAD: The mother of Shahnawaz Amir, the man accused of murdering economist Sarah Inam, has been taken into custody after her bail plea was dismissed.
Sameena Shah’s interim pre-arrest bail plea had been extended on October 1 by a district and sessions court in Islamabad.
The bail was extended after the court on September 26 had accepted the pre-arrest bail plea of Sameena against a surety bond of Rs50,000 and directed her to join the probe.
Her son Shahnawaz allegedly killed his wife Sarah at home after a row over a family issue on September 23.
Shahnawaz — who was detained by the police from a farmhouse in Islamabad's Chak Shahzad area for being a suspect in his wife's murder — confessed to committing the crime and said that he "thought" his spouse was having an affair with someone else. The couple was married for just three months.
More to follow...
