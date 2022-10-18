YouTube test over: Premium subscription for 4k videos no more a requirement

YouTube app shows on App Store.— Unsplash

Video platform YouTube has ended the trial where it was charging $11.99 a month for a premium membership that allowed users to watch videos in 4K, an official Twitter account said.

The Verge reported that YouTube divided the internet over its "now-deleted" tweets where the platform said it would test some of its users for “the feature preferences Premium & non-Premium viewers".

Responding to YouTube's idea of asking people to pay for higher resolution, some users said it would be the end of the company while others said the decision was understandable, considering the cost of streaming 4K content.

Team YouTube Twitter account made the announcement while responding to a tweet that pointed out the company forcing premium subscriptions, saying it had "fully turned off" the trial.

It is still unclear how many users YouTube experimented with.

“What if you don’t force your premium sub for watching 4k content," a user wrote.

"We’ve fully turned off this experiment. Viewers should now be able to access 4K quality resolutions without a Premium membership. We’re here if you have other questions," YouTube responded.