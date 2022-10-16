Akshay Kumar reacts to rumours of him owning private jet worth INR 260 cr

Akshay Kumar responded to rumours that he owned a private plane worth INR 260 crore on Twitter and called out the reports for peddling false information, according to the Hindustan Times.
Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a screenshot of one such report and called it out in the caption.
He wrote, "Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. (thumbs down emoji) #POFbyAK.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is all set for his fifth and final film release of this year, Ram Setu. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev and Nassar alongside Akshay and will release in theatres on October 25 around Diwali.
Julia Roberts is slated to receive the first-ever Icon Award at the Academy Museum Gala
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat on Saturday evening as she headed out to the Saturday Night Live...
Helen looked awkward as Gorka made his heartfelt speech during the show
Kate Middleton has been making waves with her voguish style
King Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II was passionate about dogs and horses throughout her life
Families of the victims of Jeffrey Dahmer have slammed Netflix series for depicting 'difficult times of their lives'