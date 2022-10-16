‘The Crown’s depiction of Diana’s infamous BBC interview will be traumatic for William, expert

File footage

Netflix’s The Crown will be depicting Princess Diana’s infamous BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir in the upcoming fifth season of the show.

Ahead of its release, royal sources have revealed that Prince William, who made his thoughts on the interview very clear that it ‘should never be aired again,’ believe the streaming channeling is profiteering over his mother’s interview.

While The Crown's season five will soon re-enact the interview, former royal butler Harold Grant has expressed his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking of the upcoming installment of the series, GB News host Nana Akua asked Grant, “They’re having the real time of it. The Crown I mean have you watched it?”

“I’ve, because I was actually involved in the competition a few years ago and they asked if I would watch couple of episodes and I found it little bit frustrating,” said Grant.

“Because there’s a bits of it that obviously are somewhat accurate and there’s other bits that are not,” he noted.

“So it’s kind of based on I suppose fact and fiction, I think that the big thing about it isn’t it?” Grant asked the host.

“Well, so they’re using the interview, which obviously William was very upset about and we in this country decided we’re not going to use it anymore isn’t that right he’s in. And I agree with him because it’s a trauma, you don’t want to keep saying that,” Akua responded.

“It is difficult for them as family obviously as you don’t want to be repeating history,” concluded Grant.

The Crown season five will be streaming in November.