Robbie Coltrane went low profile amid Potter mania?

Robbie Coltrane valued his private life over anything and sought a place out of public sight after Potter-mania hit, as per OK!.

The report added the Scottish star was living low-profile, despite earning a windfall from films, in an old rented barn for the past two decades.

The James Bond actor's neighbour described his living conditions, "Reclusive is definitely the word I would use to describe Robbie. He is our neighbour, and in fact, his barn is on the closest of our 11 farms to us here.

But there is no neighbourliness coming from him — not for years. Many years ago we would see him for private dinners. But that has stopped now."

Mr. Edmonstone added, "I have not seen him since a private dinner about five years ago or maybe more. It is what it is. You can take a horse to water, as they say. He just does not want to be part of things in the community any longer. He has completely shrunken away from things."