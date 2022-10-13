Gang involved in looting people busted in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police have busted a gang involved in looting people after they collected huge amounts from Ander Sheher and Chowk Yadgar areas.

Superintendent of Police (SP)-rural Salim Abbas Kulachi told a press conference that six members of the gang involved in looting Rs18.5 million from one Hassnain had been arrested and over Rs10 million recovered from them.

The official said that the group used to be present in Chowk Yadgar and Ander Sheher and they conveyed to their people on the road when someone collected a big amount somewhere. The other members would chase them and intercept the people to snatch money in a deserted place. The official said a trader of the market and watchman of the car parking lot has also been arrested for their involvement.

There were reports for long that many such groups are present in the two markets where billions of rupees dealing is done daily. The gangs have looted a number of people in the past and introduced novel ways to target victims. Most of those carrying cash from Chowk Yadgar and Ander Sheher Bazaar now carry guns or have gunmen with them while carrying cash.