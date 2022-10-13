JCP recommends confirmation of 11 LHC additional judges

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Wednesday recommended confirmation of 11 additional judges of Lahore High Court (LHC) while dropping two judges.
The commission met at the Supreme Court presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial. The commission deliberated upon the confirmation of 13 additional judges of Lahore High Court (LHC) and recommended confirmation of 11 additional judges, sources said.
The 11 additional judges confirmed by the commission include Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid, Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshid, Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjid Rafique, Justice Abid Hussain Chattha, Justice Anwaar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanweer Ahmed, Justice Raza Qureshi and Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh. The dropped judges are Justice Sohail Nasir and Justice Shan Gul.
