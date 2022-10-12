Peshawar airport watch tower attacked

PESHAWAR: A watch tower constructed for the security of the funnel area of the Bacha Khan International Airport was attacked in the limits of Tehkal Police Station on Tuesday night.

Sources said unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade at the security watch tower in Pahlawanano Pul on Warsak Road side in the limits of Tehkal Police Station that went off with a loud explosion.However, the attack did not cause any casualty.

Heavy contingents of police were rushed to the site after the explosion. The area was cordoned off and a search operation launched. A number of watch towers were constructed few years back to improve security of the funnel area of the Bacha Khan International Airport from Tehkal to Sheikh Muhammadi village. Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan confirmed the grenade attack on the tower.

He said the building housed the offices of the Narcotics Eradication Team and Anti-Car Lifting Cell. A number of police stations, posts and offices of police have come under attack with grenades and automatic weapons in Peshawar and other KP districts in the last few months.