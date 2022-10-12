Centaurus workers demand compensation

Islamabad : The National Labour Federation (NLF) has demanded of the government to make arrangements for bread and butter of the workers who lost their jobs due to temporary closure of the Centaurus Mall due to fire in the high-rise building on Sunday.

In a statement, the NLF President Shamsur Rehman regretted loss of properties and closure of business activity in the mega shopping mall. He said that after the mall had been sealed for purpose of inquiry and it would also take time for repair and renovation work, a large number of workers are feared to have lost their jobs.

He said that government should make arrangements for extending assistance to these workers till they get new jobs or returned to old work places in the shopping mall.