Hungarian aid for flood victims

Islamabad: Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti received Hungarian Ambassador Béla Fazekasand Péter Zelei, Project Manager of the Hungary Helps Agency.

The Hungarian ambassador informed the NDMA chairman about the Hungarian government’s decision to send a medicine aid shipment to Pakistan to save lives in the flood affected areas. As the donation has reached Karachi airport, the ambassador handed over the donation letter of the medicines with a value of Rs5 million. He informed Lt Gen Satti that besides the medicine aid, Hungary had also offered financial support in the value of Rs2,5 million to different Pakistani charity organisations to purchase food and hygiene products to ease the pain of the families who lost everything in the disaster.

Ambassador Béla Faze­kas highlighted that Hungary helps on a local level as well. In early September Honorary Consul of Hungary in Karachi Makhdum Omar Shehryar also donated several truckloads of food, tents and medicines to the victims of the floods in Sindh in the value of Rs6 million. Béla Fazekas assured the NDMA chairman that Hungary will continue to monitor the situation to secure basic needs for survival and early recovery. Chairman Satti thanked the Hungarian support.