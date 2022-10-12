Railway worker held for selling hashish

LAHORE:Railways Police Workshops Division arrested a railway employee for consuming and selling hashish on Tuesday. A semi-skilled worker in the foundry of Locomotive Workshops Mughalpura was body searched at the entrance which led to the recovery of five small packets of hashish tied behind his knees. The accused later confessed to purchasing the drugs from Saggian Bridge and selling to others. A case under anti-narcotics law has been registered against him and investigations were underway. IG Railways Rao Sardar Ali Khan said Railway police is working to purge the department from drugs and other crimes and culprits would be brought to book.
