Punjab ACE decides to reopen cases, mostly against PMLN

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has decided to reopen all the cases from 2013 to 2022, which were closed for various reasons, including non-compliance of the plaintiffs and the absence of witnesses.

Advisor to the CM Punjab Mussadiq Abbasi has directed the Prosecutor General to reopen all closed cases, adding that the cases registered during the period of 2013 to 2022, and were closed for an indefinite period, should immediately be reopened.

He said the appeal could also be filed for the cases dismissed due to non-compliance of the plaintiffs or absence of the witnesses. The sources said it was actually an effort to tighten the noose around the PML-N leaders s number of cases of N-league’s bigwigs were closed in the past.