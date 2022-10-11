Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Monday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was so desperate to get power in the center that he was even ready to touch the feet of those whom he called neutrals.

He was speaking in the National Assembly where Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) expressed concern over the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asif said Imran’s only desire and target was to get power which the National Assembly had snatched from him through a vote of no-confidence. “At a time when there is complete chaos in KP and law and order situation is deteriorating, Imran is claiming that he should be returned to power,” Asif said.

He said Imran was so desperate for power that he was inventing a new religion which was obvious from his posters with photos like crossing the river like Hazrat Musa (AS) along with members of Bani Israel.

He pointed out that Imran also talked about ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ which had already been exposed by the audio leaks. “More horrible will be seen in the days to come,” Asif said. “There is complete chaos in KP and law and order situation is deteriorating there. The way the educationists have been treated only a day before is very regrettable,” he said.

He suggested that the National Assembly debate the KP law and order situation. He lambasted Imran for targeting the armed forces in his speeches recalling that the only son of the then corps commander Peshawar was martyred along with others in a terror attack on a mosque in the Parade Lane area of Rawalpindi.

“The officers and jawans of armed forces have given numerous sacrifices for restoration of peace in the country,” he said. Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) strongly condemned the baton charge of the protesting teachers in Peshawar and expressed concern over the incidents of target killings and murders in the province.

He said teachers enjoyed a sacred position in an Islamic society and regretted that instead of listening to their grievances, the police were directed to beat and humiliate them. Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said the nation was facing parachuters and conspirators; therefore, many aspects were needed to be brought forth.

Meanwhile, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf directed the ministry concerned to absorb all the teaching staff of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) who had completed five years of deputation under the wedlock policy while giving one-time blanket relaxation in rules with effect from March 08, 2013 with all benefits retrospectively.

The speaker pointed out that as prime minister he had also approved a summary for absorption of teaching staff at that time. Taking notice of teachers protest in Islamabad, he said many employees had been absorbed but 253 teachers were not accommodated.

Meanwhile, the House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf decided that the ongoing session of the National Assembly would likely continue till October 21.

The committee decided that the situation arising out of recent floods in Pakistan and efforts for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims would remain the top agenda item of the session. Besides, the session would also take up certain key bills and other issues of public importance on daily basis.

It was also decided that no regular session of the assembly would be held on Tuesday (today) owing to the joint session of the parliament. The session would resume from October 12. Moreover, Wednesday, October 13 would be dedicated for private business of the House.

The meeting also discussed the annual calendar for the upcoming assembly sessions. It was hoped the calendar would be finalized and approved prior to the next meeting of the advisory committee.