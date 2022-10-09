Mazari hopes action will be taken against govt after COAS speech

ISLAMABAD: Citing the speech of the Army Chief, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Dr. Shireen Mazari Saturday said a strong message had been sent with clarity and hoped action would be taken against the government and other “conspirators.”

“A strong message was sent with clarity! So now hopefully action will be taken against the ‘imported government and other conspirators for destabilising Pakistan politically and sending it into economic freefall while putting out cut/pasted audio-leaks, registering fake FIRs and fake news against opposition political leaders,” she said in messages on her Twitter account.

She also wrote, “Now that Miftah started sending the economy into freefall and Dar is giving the finishing touches? So US financial assistance will come accompanied by security quid pro quos? As citizens surely we need answers to these questions without being subjected to FIRs, arrests, abductions etc!”

Dr. Mazari said, “So much in media about “reset” of US-Pak relations for which the COAS had to especially go to the US since it seems visits of the PM, FM, MoS & other civilian members of imported government failed; but what is being reset? “Reversal of IK’s Absolutely Not” & giving the US military access to airspace and perhaps bases too.”

Separately, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar also took to his Twitter account and wrote, “The whole country is debating who said what in which audio leak. No one is talking about who is secretly recording the words of the Prime Ministers of a nuclear power country.

After that, he could not even handle it and he is selling audios in the market? Is anyone responsible for such a big security failure?”