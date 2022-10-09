Cabinet, ECC to decide wheat support price: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during an important meeting on Kisan Package in Lahore. —PID

LAHORE: The federal cabinet and ECC will decide the support price of wheat. This was announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while presiding over an important meeting on the Kisan Package in Lahore on Saturday.

The prime minister directed his department to solve the problems of farmers on a priority basis under the Kisan Package. In the meeting, it was decided that the wheat support price would be discussed in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee and federal cabinet.

In another meeting, it was also decided to form a high-level committee for possible decisions regarding the Kisan Package.

Apart from this, the prime minister directed the formulation of a subsidy package for farmers as soon as possible in consultation with the provinces to solve the problems faced by the farmers related to the prices of fertiliser and electricity.

At the meeting, Federal Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema and relevant government officials participated while Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah attended the meeting through video link.