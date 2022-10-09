Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a blessing for all humanity: governor

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, in his message on the occasion of Eid Milad said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a blessing for all the mankind and as well as the end of Prophethood.

He said that all Muslims have the honour and pride that they are the ‘Ummati’ of Holy Prophet (PBUH). The day of 12th Rabiul awwal demands from us to promote the eternal message of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) about love, patience, tolerance and the truth. May Allah grant us the ability to follow and spread this great message in all parts of the world. Meanwhile, the students of Social Welfare Society School Mughalpura led by Principal Mrs Tehsin called on Punjab Governor here at Governor’s House on Saturday.

During the meeting, the students of the school presented a cheque of Rs30 lakh for the flood affectees while the president of the Social Welfare Society Mughalpura, Maj-Gen (retd) M Saleem Khan presented a cheque of Rs10 lakh for the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund to the Governor of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that the students have set a wonderful example by collecting flood relief funds for their fellow countrymen in this hour of need. He said that the flood victims are going through a very difficult time, adding that the floods have also affected hundreds of schools and education of lakhs of children has been interrupted. He said that this is a time to stand with our flood-affected brothers and sisters. On this occasion, General Secretary of Social Welfare Society Prof Samiullah Khan and School Principal Mrs Tehsin also briefed Punjab Governor about the performance of the school. Mrs Tehsin told Punjab Governor that 4600 students and their parents collected Rs30 lakh for the flood victims.