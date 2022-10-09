SBCA deputy director suspended, team formed to probe demolition incident in Nazimabad

Director General (DG) Muhammad Ishaque Khuhro of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), taking notice of an incident that occurred in the Nazimabad area earlier this week where a man accompanied a team of the authority during the demolition of illegal portion of a building, has formed an inquiry team and ordered the suspension of deputy director (Central).

Station House Officer (SHO) Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem of SBCA police station said that on October 4, a dispute over the possession of land took place in Nazimabad in which a person got killed.

Afterwards, the police initiated an inquiry and said in their that a man was killed in a shooting after a scuffle over the demolition of an illegal portion of a building in District Central. The deceased was identified as Kashif alias Kashif Lallu, and Gulbahar police said he had been shot once in the head. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

SHO Saleem said the SBCA director general had taken notice of the incident and involvement of officials of the SBCA and formed a committee to investigate.

The order issued by the DG reads, “In exercise of powers conferred under Section-10A, of the Sindh Building Control Ordinance 1979, to conduct an enquiry against Engr. Syed Ovais Hussain, assistant director and deputy director (Look after), District Central, SBCA, for an unfortunate incident during demolition in District Central on October-4, 2022, the undersigned appoints a committee with the TOR following its composition.

“The chairman of the committee is Engr. Samit Ali Khan director SBCA, Engr. Mitrza Zargham Haider, deputy director, and director (LA) as member and SBCA Police Station Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem as member.

“The TORs which shall be investigated by the committee are: From whom written orders were obtained on the subject location for demolition, how many illegal properties are demolished till this time, checking approval for demolition (plot schedule) and either a notice was issued to the owner of the property and in whose tenure such illegal construction was carried out.”

Meanwhile, the DG SBCA office also issued a suspension order for Engr. Syed Ovais Hussain. The order reads, “Whereas, you are working as deputy director, District Central, SBCA, and it has been reported through various sources that demolitions are being done by outsiders in different areas under your jurisdiction, and your involvement in illegal construction. malpractices and blackmailing people, which is clear slackness on your part showing your unprofessional attitude towards the responsibility.

“Now, on account of above reports. the services of Engr. Syed Ovais Hussain, assistant director and deputy director (Look after), District Central, SBCA, are placed under suspension with immediate effect and until further orders.

“The Directorate of Administration and Finance, SBCA, is fixed as his headquarters and the above officer is directed to report to the Administration Branch, SBCA, Headquarters, Karachi. The charge sheet against him shall follow to conduct an inquiry.”