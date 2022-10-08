Propaganda against institutions: Govt prepares list of 814 social media activists

ISLAMABAD: The investigation agencies have compiled a list of 814 national and international social media activists, including journalists and bloggers, engaged in propagating against the state institutions and political, government and sensitive personalities, sources told The News.

The authorities have scrutinised 580 accounts of such activists and divided them into five basic categories based on their social media activities.

These five categories are identified accounts, identifiable accounts (sent to Nadra for antecedents), fake/unidentifiable accounts, accounts operating from other countries excluding India, accounts operating from India, while two have been separated as general anti-army and distribution analysis on basis of display picture/content.

In the basic five categories, 168 accounts were found identified, 123 were separated as identifiable and sent to Nadra, while 238 accounts were found fake/unidentifiable.

Thirty-three accounts are being operated from other countries, excluding India and 18 accounts from India. Similarly, 234 accounts have been marked general anti-army and one was put in the category of distribution analysis on the basis of display picture or content. A total of 814 accounts were checked and enlisted for the unlawful activities. This correspondent mailed the catalogue to the office of the interior minister to seek comments but got no response till the filing of the report.