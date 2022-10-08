ECNEC approves 13 projects with estimated Rs598.13bn cost

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) Friday accorded approval to 13 projects with estimated cost of around Rs598.13 billion.

The Chashma Right Bank Canal project with estimated cost of Rs189.6 billion is among the approved projects. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting, while Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Finance Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Finance Minister Govt of Punjab Mohammad Mohsin Leghari, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, federal secretaries and other senior officers from federal as well as provincial governments participated in the meeting.

ECNEC considered and approved a 500-kV Sialkot substation project of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), funded by French Development Agency (AFD) at a total estimated cost of Rs31,820.66 million, including FEC of Rs17,202.32 million, subject to review of cost in next three months according to the exchange rate of dollar. The main object of the project is construction of 500-kV substation at Sialkot with associated transmission lines to meet the additional load demand and voltage profile improvement of areas which fall under jurisdiction of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO).

The ECNEC also considered and approved project of Power Division on Addition & Augmentation of 500-kV and 220-kV transformers at the existing grid stations for removal of NTDC system constraints at rationalised cost of Rs15,112.05 million, including FEC of Rs8,926.30 million subject to review of cost in next three months according to the exchange rate of dollar.

The project is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and is addition of 2,250-MVA and 430-MVA capacity in the system at six existing 500 kV and 220 kV grid stations in Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Dadu, Kashmore districts to meet the power demand of the country in minimum possible time period and to reduce system losses.

ECNEC also approved project on up-gradation of existing 220-kV Vehari substation to 500-kV Vehari substation. The project cost is Rs17,106.12 million including FEC of Rs9,515.60 million subject to review of cost in next three months according to the exchange rate of dollar. The project is funded by the French Development Agency (AFD) to be completed in 41 months.

ECNEC discussed and approved construction of Chashma Right Bank Canal project at a cost of Rs189,606.428 million including FEC of Rs18,030.58 million with 65pc finance contribution by the federal government and 35pc by Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The proposed canal is an off-taking from Head Race channel of Chashma hydro power station at the right bank of Chashma Barrage. ECNEC approved Naulong Multipurpose Dam Project at a revised cost of Rs43,797.000 million. Naulong Dam project consisting of 186-ft high and 2,996-ft long zoned earth filled dam in district Jhal Magsi, Balochistan on Mula River with the total catchment area of 7,485 sq kms. The project will result in flood mitigation, socio-economic uplift and poverty reduction in the area.

ECNEC approved Higher Education Commission’s project Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship for Afghan National Students at a rationalised cost of Rs12,702.340 million covering 4,500 scholarships. The project aimed at creating a core of talented and qualified manpower in order to meet shortage of trained human resource and improve the socioeconomic conditions in Afghanistan. It is expected to help in strengthening relations with a brotherly neighbouring country.

ECNEC considered and approved a project of Ministry of Communication on Dualisation and Rehabilitation of Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Road (N-25) from Karachi-Kararo and Wadh-Khuzdar at a cost of Rs74,716.226 million to be completed in 36 months. The project envisages construction of additional carriageway and dualisation/ rehabilitation/ improvement of existing carriage way from Karachi to Khuzdar.

ECNEC also considered and approved the project of Ministry of Communication on Dualisation of Karao-Wadh section (83-km) and Kuchlak-Chaman section (104km) of National Highway at a cost of Rs67,671.920 million to be completed in 18 months. The project envisages dualisation/ rehabilitation/ improvement of existing carriageway National Highway N-25 Kararo to Wadh (83-km) section and Kuchlak to Chaman (104-km) section.

ECNEC discussed and approved a project of Ministry of Communication on Improvement and Widening of Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur road (153-km) at a rationalised cost of Rs17,783.193 million. The project will be completed in 36 months. The revised project envisages construction of 153-km long two-lane single carriageway starting from Chitral city, passes through the towns of Booni and Mastuj and ends near Shandur at the border of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

ECNEC also approved revised Lowari Road Tunnel and access Roads Project at the total rationalised cost of Rs27,960.48 million with FEC of Rs4,273.970 million. The Lowari tunnel is part of the National Highway N-45. It originates from Nowshera, passes through Mardan, Malakand, Chakdara and culminates at Chitral. The project is located between the townships of Dir and Drosh connecting districts of Dir and Chitral. The project comprises two tunnels of length 8.5-km and 1.9-km, four bridges in tunnel complex two portals and link access roads along with bridges.

ECNEC also approved Locust Emergency and Food Security project of Ministry of National Food Security and Research at an updated cost of Rs26,014.51 million including government share of Rs4,000 million and World Bank share of Rs22,014.51 million. The project will be implemented throughout Pakistan with immediate focus on flood affected areas.

ECNEC approved Govt of Punjab’s project on Punjab Resilient and Inclusive Agriculture Transformation (PRIAT) at a total cost of Rs74,757.60 million including World Bank loan of Rs45,863.56 million. The project will be implemented throughout Punjab in five years for Community-driven Improvement of Water Conveyance and Application, Promotion of Climate Smart High Value Production, Regenerative Agriculture, Crop Diversification, Agriculture Value addition and Inclusive Access to Markets.