Seven of a family burn to death in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Seven members of a family burnt to death on Friday during a fire in a plaza inside the Montgomery Bazaar here.
According to rescue sources, a fire was reported in the five-storey plaza located at the Indore Commercial Market of the Montgomery Bazaar at around 4:30am on Friday morning. The victims didn’t even get a chance to get out and seven people including four children died due to burns and suffocation. The rescue teams reached the spot and controlled the fire after two hours of struggle and the bodies were taken out and shifted to the Allied Hospital.
Among the dead were Abdul Sattar, 55, his two sons, Umar, 41 and Farhan, 34, and their four young children, while four people were also injured. According to police, more than 30 members of the family were living on the upper floors of the plaza. The collective funeral prayers of the deceased were offered in the graveyard of Ghulam Muhammad Abad.
