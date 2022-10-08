Student council oath-taking ceremony

Islamabad : A student council investiture ceremony 2022 in an effort to encourage young individuals to regularise student body and become responsible citizens, was held at The Millennium Education (TME), One World Campus, E-11/4, says a press release.

The student council comprising of IGCSE’s and IB programme vowed under the oath that they will be active and responsible members of the student executive council and will abide by the laws made by the managing body to guarantee a better campus life for learners and themselves. Senator Waleed Iqbal, chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights and Member of the Senate Standing Committees on Defence, Law and Justice, and most of all grandson of our national poet, preeminent writer, philosopher - Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, was the chief guest.

During the oath-taking ceremony, Senator Waleed Iqbal, along with Erum Atif, director teaching and learning and Sabina Zakir, director Communications, Community and Outreach of TME Group, awarded sashes to all the members of the council inclusive of members of Millennium clubs & societies which they received with immense pride and diligence. Principal, TME One World Campus, Asma Imran congratulated and advised the students to work with responsibility and honesty and to uphold these honourable positions with integrity.