Pakistan wants to further boost relations with US: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan considers the US as our long-term partner and Pakistan wants to further boost its relationship with the US. The federal minister made the remarks while talking to Donald Blome, the Ambassador of the US to Pakistan in his office on Thursday.

The minister appreciated the long-term friendly and cordial relationship between both nations. “We consider the United States as our long-term partner. The Government of Pakistan is focused on openly boosting our relationship with the US,” said Minister for Economic Affairs. He further expressed gratitude for the flood relief assistance provided by USAID.

US Ambassador Donald Blome appreciated the remarks and said the cordial relationship between both nations is important for the US as well as Pakistan. “We are more focused on trade and investment, energy, education and economy. Pakistan has huge potential which needs to be explored,” he said. He further extended his deepest condolence over the loss of lives and large-scale destruction caused due to the devastating floods in Pakistan. He apprised Ayaz Sadiq about the flood relief assistance provided by the US through USAID and said the US will also provide aid and support for climate-resilient reconstruction.

Ayaz Sadiq told Blome that the government has taken the entire NGO community on board for NGO Policy which is going to be presented in the cabinet soon. He further highlighted the need to expedite some of the projects and suggested holding a separate meeting to discuss the projects. He further stated that he is actively looking after all the projects through the platform of the National Coordination Committee in which daily progress of each project is presented.