NC denies sending nomination for AFC Cup

KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee (NC) chairman Haroon Malik on Thursday clarified that NC has not sent any nomination to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the AFC Cup 2023-2024 (qualifiers).

“The account which people refer to is fake. It’s not of the AFC. We have neither sent any nomination for the AFC Cup nor have we received any request from the AFC for filing any such nomination,” Haroon told ‘The News’.

“When we receive any such request from the AFC then we will send the nomination of the club purely on merit by taking into consideration the minimum requirement of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations,” Haroon said.

There was a buzz on the social media on Thursday with people discussing that NC has sent the entry of former Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) champions WAPDA in place of Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), the most recent champions of the country’s top-tier football event.

Haroon said that he has held meetings regarding international friendlies with the IPC secretary Ahmad Hanif Orakzai and Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (retd) Mohammad Asif Zaman in Islamabad.

“The secretary has tasked DG PSB to arrange a venue for NC in Islamabad for international matches. There are several matters on which we are working at the same time. I am also going to meet top officials of the Army Sports Directorate tomorrow,” Haroon said. “Punjab Stadium, Lahore, has also been confirmed as a venue for holding international friendly games,” Haroon said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad's Jinnah Stadium is not available for any international match because it is being renovated.

Maldives are expected to come next month to play a couple of friendlies against Pakistan.

This will be after three years that Pakistan senior team will be playing international football. The friendlies will also help the nation gain some rankings points.

NC is working on various fronts to manage international activities for its senior lot which is undergoing training at Lahore these days. Shehzad Anwar is coaching the 36 players in the camp.

Meanwhile, DG PSB Col (retd) Asif Zaman told ‘The News’ that they will try to manage a venue for NC in Islamabad.

“Our main venue of Jinnah Stadium is being renovated and we will try to arrange another venue for NC in Islamabad as there are a few other venues where international matches could be held. We will also arrange NOC for NC for such purpose,” Asif said.

He also revealed that a delegation of FIFA and AFC will come to Pakistan in the coming months and will meet the IPC minister and secretary.

“It’s a big news and hopefully it will help in the promotion of football in the country,” Asif said.

Meanwhile, sources said that dates of FIFA and AFC delegation are not yet confirmed.

“FIFA and AFC are very happy with the club registration process which is being done by NC. And the visit of the joint delegation of these bodies will help football and will also help in the smooth conduct of the electoral process in the months to come,” a source said.