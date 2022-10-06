70 stolen cellphones recovered, one held

PESHAWAR: The police here on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man believed to be the member of a gang snatching and smuggling cell-phones to Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference, Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Muhammad Azhar said that 70 cellphones were recovered from the accused identified as Rozdin.

He said the cellphones were snatched from people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The official said the cops from the Hayatabad Police Station made the arrest and recovered the stolen phones being smuggled to Afghanistan. The official said the accused had divulged the details about his accomplices in Punjab and they would soon be arrested.

Meanwhile, the police arrested four persons on the charges of attacking the house of a transgender person and harassing her in the limits of Faqirabad Police Station.