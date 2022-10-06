Long-standing Pak-US partnership continues: Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. —Lloyd Austin/ Twitter

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed “long-standing defense partnership” during their meeting at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of relations between the US and Pakistan. It was my pleasure to host Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to the Pentagon,” Austin said in a statement on Twitter later on adding, “We discussed our long-standing defense partnership and areas of mutual interest.”

“This long-standing partnership continues today with discussions focused on opportunities to address key mutual defense interests,” the US defense department said in its press statement after Gen Bajwa’s meeting with Secretary Austin.

The army chief has been on a week-long visit to the US. He was invited to the Pentagon where he was also accorded an honour cordon by Secretary Austin.

He later called on the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during which “matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed,” according to the ISPR. Gen. Bajwa also attended luncheon meetings with members from Pakistani and American think tanks.