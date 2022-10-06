Four die of suffocation in Nawabshah pickle factory

NAWABSHAH: Four people, including factory owner and his two sons, were killed due to suffocation in a pickle manufacturing factory in district Nawabshah on Wednesday.

Police said that a labourer, working in the pickle manufacturing factory situated in Hashim town in Nawabshah, landed in the underground tank of pickle for its collection but fainted due to gas suffocation. In a bid to save him, factory owner Nasir attempted to pull the labourer but himself also fainted.

Meanwhile, two sons of Nasir, identified as Danish and Suleman, tried to rescue their father and labourer but fell victim to suffocation and died before reaching hospital. The bodies of all four were shifted to the Peoples Medical College Hospital, while further investigation was underway. On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon and SSP Ameer Saud Magsi visited the pickle factory and ordered to seal it till the completion of investigation.