Kashmiris stage protest against Amit Shah’s visit to IIOJ&K

MUZAFFARABAD: A freedom march was held by the Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir against the visit of the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on Wednesday.

According to reports, large number of citizens gathered at the Laal Chowk and marched on the main highway towards the UN mission office, while chanting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. They also burnt an effigy of Amit Shah during the protest.

The protesters waved black flags and carried banners and posters on which slogans against the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and the Indian government were displayed. Speakers on the occasion said that on August 5, 2019, the identity of the state of Jammu and Kashmir was distorted in the Indian Lok Sabha.

“The brutal person who introduced the bill is visiting occupied Kashmir under the guard of thousands of soldiers to sow the seeds of hatred and hypocrisy among the people of the state”, they maintained.

They said that the people of Kashmir hate the Indian rulers, soldiers and government system, “that is why they have completely boycotted the visit of Amit Shah.” The protesters revealed that the occupied Indian administration forced the government employees to participate in the rally by threatening to dismiss them from their jobs in fear of the failure of Shah’s rally. Speakers said that India should know that the Kashmiri people are not going to be intimidated by Kashmir’s illegal usurpation and brutal military aggression.