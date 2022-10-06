Workers’ issues discussed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Parliamentary secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Syed Agha Rafiullah Wednesday visited Workers Welfare Trust, says a press release. Workers Welfare Trust Secretary Zulfiqar Ahmed briefed him about the working of the trust. He said that trust will resolve issues of workers as per the vision of Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Sajid Hussain Toori and Federal Secretary Zulfiqar Haider.
Rawalpindi : National Logistics Cell joined hands with Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority , LPG companies, transporters,...
Islamabad : Asad Umar, secretary general PTI and Ali Nawaz Awan President Islamabad Chapter of PTI visited Islamabad...
Islamabad : Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed the Secretary Civil Aviation Division and heads of FIA,...
Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Development Authority with the help of the police force demolished and sealed illegal...
Islamabad : Speakers at a seminar stressed the need of character building in the light of teachings of Holy Prophet ,...
Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority with the collaboration of a private organization is creating the...
Comments