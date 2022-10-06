Book Potohar: Khita e Dilruba launched

Islamabad: Centre of Excellence, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organised a book launch ceremony for ‘Potohar: Khita e Dilruba’ penned by renowned scholar and former vice chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The event was presided over by Head, Iqbal Chair of AIOU, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, while the famous poet, Iftikhar Arif, was the chief guest. Journalist and columnist, Rauf Klasra attended as the guest of honour. Senior Advisor, Centre of Excellence, Muhammad Rafique Tahir hosted the event.

The author of the book, Professor Shahid Siddiqui, explained the background of his new book in detail. He said that he has recorded the information and characteristics of the important places of Rawalpindi city, its outskirts, and the Potohar region in this book.

The other speakers said that this book contains a history of the entire Potohar region, and this book will provide the new generation with rich information about the history, language, culture, and traditions of Potohar.