Pak players in low-ranked events in November

KARACHI: Pakistan’s eight players are to participate in five low-ranked international squash events next month.

According to details, Talha Saeed, Junaid Khan, and M Essa are featuring in the Premiere Squash Tournament in Trinidad & Tobago from November 1-5.

Junaid is to face Macéo Levy from France, Talha is up against Jason Ray Khalil from Guyana, and Essa is drawn against Sebastian Ramos from Mexico in the first round. Zeeshan Zeb, Salman Saleem, Naveed Rehman, and Asif Mehmood are to play the Sport Central Open in Canada from November 3-6.

In the first round, Asif is to face top seed Alfredo Avila from Mexico and Salman is playing against seventh seed Liam Marrison from Canada. Naveed is up against third seed Connor Turk from Canada and Zeeshan is drawn against fourth seed Perry Malik from England.

Salman Saleem is to feature in the David Lloyd Purley Open in England from November 11-13. Fourth seed Salman is up against unseeded Pablo Dolz from Spain in the first round.