World Animal Day observed

LAHORE:A charity organisation held a press conference on World Animal Day in Lahore Press Club. The purpose of observing the day was to end animal cruelty by raising the status of animals in order to advance welfare standards around the globe.
Brooke is an international non-government charity that works to improve the lives of animals and people dependent on them. The Brooke official said, “This year, a large number of animals died due to catastrophic flash floods, nearly 8.5 million. Following the devastating floods this year, Brooke Pakistan mobile teams continued to rescue animals by setting up flood relief camps in Sindh, Punjab and KP, provided treatment to 35,000 animals, ration distribution to 3000 families and 10,000 animals so far.
