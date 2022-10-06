PWD, NCA to collaborate for family planning reforms

LAHORE:Population Welfare Department Director General Saman Rai visited National College of Arts to develop a liaison for joint efforts to promote family planning initiatives in Punjab.
She invited the National College of Arts to join the mission of Population Welfare Department in creating awareness on family planning issues. Population Welfare Department has established a Youth Resource Centre where media teachers and students from leading universities can work with the department.
As part of the initiative, media advisers, campus ambassadors and interns will be selected from five public/private universities preferably from media background to propagate PWD messages and services. The teachers and students will also get stipend for their contribution to the department.
