Thousands swoon to ‘Pasoori’ at London concert

LONDON: Singer Ali Sethi, the sensational rising star Shae Gill and the dynamic duo Leo Twins performed to thousands of South Asians fans of music at the London O2 Indigo. Organsied and presented by Pakistan’s famous instrumentalists Leo Twins (Sharoon Leo and Haroon Leo) with Geo News as the official media partner, this was the first ever Pakistani music concert where most of the audience were standing inside the venue on the first floor to dance and swoon along Ali Sethi and Shae Gill as they performed three different version of viral Coke Studio song, Pasoori.

The upper hall had seating arrangement to full capacity while the ground floor was filled with thousands of mainly young crowd, consisting of Indian and Pakistan students and professionals.

The concert lasted for three hours and saw amazing performances by Shae Gill’s opening solo performance, Leo Twins’ set of instrumentals, Ali Sethi’s solo performance and then a powerful joint performance by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Throughout, the artists performed to their best ability despite occasional audio malfunction but there was little doubt that most of the enthusiastic crowd had bought tickets for the concert to swoon on Pasoori – the song that has gone global becoming one of the biggest Pakistani global hits.

The song has been watched by over 400 million people so far, receiving huge support from India and elsewhere. The crowd sang along with Ali Sethi and on Shae Gill’s cover songs but it was the catchy beat of Pasoori that made the crowd wild. Speaking to Geo News after the concert, Ali Sethi said London’s South Asian community has a unique energy. He said: “I always love performing to the enthusiastic South Asian community.

The energy of Punjabis, I must say, is unmatched anywhere in the world. The crowd was so happy to meet the wonderful Shae Gill.” Ali Sethi said the credit for the global success of Pasoori goes to child prodigy Abdullah Siddiqui for bringing the universal music language to the song and for reflecting the Generation Z outlook; to Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan for the overall arrangement and to Shae Gill.

The musician said Shae Gill has the unique talent of singing in English, Sindhi, Punjabi and Urdu “with 100 percent confidence and gusto”. He added “I feel so happy seeing the new generation of Pakistanis expressing their talent in this way. These kids are good people. They are caring about each other.”This was 23-years-old Shae Gill’s first ever performance outside Pakistan.

“I was nervous but the crowd was amazing. I always had faith that this song would become big but I didn’t know that I would get this much love. The feedback has been amazing.

The success of the song has brought too much pressure and I am trying to cope with it. I will be singing more originals as there is nothing like originality.” Leo Twins told Geo News “We wanted to bring something for our audience that has never been done before and that’s when we thought of bringing Ali Sethi and Shae Gill to London for their first ever concert together after Pasoori’s success.“We are known for being instrumentalists and music producers but this time we wanted to do something new.

What better way to meet our fans than producing our own concert?” Brothers Haroon Leo and Sharoon Leo said “It took us months to prepare and execute what we had in our mind. The concept behind producing the show was not just to give the audience a musical evening but to give them an unforgettable experience. Thanks to the love from all the fans across the UK that our show was sold out!”